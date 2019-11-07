October 13, 1945 - November 5, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Linda Louise DeKelver, age 74, died Tuesday November 5, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1945, in De Pere WI, the daughter of Clarence and Eileen (Vander Heiden) Zittlow. She graduated from West De Pere High School in 1964. Linda married Ron DeKelver on July 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in De Pere, WI, and they have enjoyed 46 years together. Linda owned and ran the Creative Touch craft store from September 1988 until she closed it in December of 2005. She regularly volunteered at the Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet. Linda was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she served multiple different positions over the years and regularly sang in the choir.

Linda is survived by her children: David (Carolina) DeKelver, Jeff (Debra) DeKelver, Aaron (Lisa) DeKelver, and Jaret DeKelver; 13 grandchildren: Cassie, Robert, Emily, Alyssa, Becky, Jeffery, Ethan, Allie, Alex, Daniel, Antonio, Alejandra (Enrique), Santiago, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca; her two sisters, Marie and Myrtle; and her husband, Ron.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Evansville with Reverend Paulraj Sellam officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2012, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com