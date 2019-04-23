December 14, 1948 - April 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Linda Lou O'Brien, age 70, of Janesville, WI, was called home to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Berlin, WI on December 14, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Erdman) Larson. She graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, WI, in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in speech pathology in 1971 from UW Oshkosh. Linda married Patrick O'Brien, on September 1, 1973, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Fond du Lac. Linda loved God, her husband, family, babies and Christmas. She worked part-time jobs in fine jewelry sales and enjoyed going to flea markets with her sisters. She was member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville.

Surviving are her husband, Patrick O'Brien; children, Kristin Ann (Ryan) Schoof of Janesville, Daniel Patrick O'Brien of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Aidan Schoof, Nolan Schoof, Kellyn Schoof and Madalyn Schoof; her siblings: Sandra (John) Klawitter of Fond du Lac, WI, James Larson of Fond du Lac, WI, David (Jeanne) Larson of Kewaskum, WI, Julie (Patrick) Husnick of Fond du Lac, WI; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Joan Page of Milwaukee, WI, Jara O'Brien of Janesville, Paul and Virginia O'Brien of Rockford, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Linda's parents preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Joshua Janke will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the O'Brien family.

A huge thank you to the Mercy Oncology Department, and Agrace Hospice, for the loving care Linda received.