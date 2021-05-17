Linda L. Welch

January 31, 1965 - May 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Linda Lou Welch, 56, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born January 31, 1965 in Milton, WI to Robert and Lillian "Bonnie" (Lewiston) Welch, Sr.
Linda worked for MPC for many years and was an extremely hard worker. Raising her son Justin was her greatest joy and she made sure he knew he was loved.
Linda is survived by her son Justin Welch; mother Lillian Welch; brothers: Michael Welch and Robert Welch, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Welch, Sr, and her son Connor Jones.
Visitation for Linda will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A time for stories will end the evening. Please visit www.apfewolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you to the staff of Mercy Hospital for making Linda as comfortable as possible, her friends at MPC, and her family for loving her so dearly.