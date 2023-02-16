Linda L. (Kuehne) Madison

January 19, 1949 - February 13, 2023

Beloit, WI - Linda Lee (Kuehne) Madison, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Our House Memory Care in the Wisconsin Dells. She was born in Janesville, WI on January 19, 1949; the daughter of Allen and Nancy (Hollibush) Kuehne. Linda graduated from Craig High School in Janesville, class of 1967. After graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin Rock County Center where she attained the status of a Dean's Honors Student. Linda married Edmund A. Madison Jr. on July 30, 1966; and they were blessed with two sons: Edmund A. Madison III and Michael Wayne Madison. Linda worked with her husband and was the Vice President of City Glass Company for 42 years and the Vice President of Maxi Products Company for 23 years, retiring in 2014. Linda was a member of the Beloit Life Center and served in the Altar Ministry with her husband.

