Linda L. (Kuehne) Madison

Beloit, WI - Linda Lee (Kuehne) Madison, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at Our House Memory Care in the Wisconsin Dells. She was born in Janesville, WI on January 19, 1949; the daughter of Allen and Nancy (Hollibush) Kuehne. Linda graduated from Craig High School in Janesville, class of 1967. After graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin Rock County Center where she attained the status of a Dean's Honors Student. Linda married Edmund A. Madison Jr. on July 30, 1966; and they were blessed with two sons: Edmund A. Madison III and Michael Wayne Madison. Linda worked with her husband and was the Vice President of City Glass Company for 42 years and the Vice President of Maxi Products Company for 23 years, retiring in 2014. Linda was a member of the Beloit Life Center and served in the Altar Ministry with her husband.
The phrase most commonly used to describe Linda is "she was my favorite". Whether it be friend or family, if you were lucky enough to have Linda in your life, she was probably your favorite. Linda was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandma, aunt and friend. Much like her beloved Grandma Hollibush, Linda was never one to judge or have unkind words for anyone.
Linda is survived by her husband Edmund A. Madison Jr.; her son, Michael Wayne Madison; her sisters, Mary Kuehne and Tamara Kuehne; her brother, Eric (Cathy) Kuehne; her stepmother, Doris Kuehne; daughter in-laws: Laurie (Steve) Ott, Tanya Madison and Jackie Madison; grandchildren: Garrett (Jennifer) Madison, Parker (Becca) Madison, Sydney (Cole) Madison, and Margaret Madison; and her great grandchildren: Easton Guyton, Sawyer Madison, and Olive Madison.
She is preceded in death by her son, Edmund Madison III; her parents, Allen and Nancy Kuehne; grandparents, Margaret and Clifford Hollibush; brother, Timothy Kuehne; and best friend, Carol Hollingsworth
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will immediately follow the service to the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to give special thanks for all of the love and help provided to Linda: Heartland Hospice of Madison, WI; Moments Hospice of Madison, WI; Our House Memory Care in the Wisconsin Dells; and an extra special thank you to Jackie Schlicht and her staff for all the love that they provided.
