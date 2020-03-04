October 4, 1948 - March 2, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Linda L. Getchell, age 71, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at home. She was born in Edgerton on October 4, 1948, the daughter of Stanley and Clara (Carlson) Wethal. She was a life-long resident of Edgerton, and a 1967 graduate of Edgerton High School. Linda married Charles E. Getchell on March 26, 1977 at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, going to Casinos, but more recently talking on her phone and scrolling the internet. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Central Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her four children: Charlie (Helen) Getchell of Janesville, Jodi (Ron) Kersten of Edgerton, David (Rene Clark) Getchell of Edgerton and Dawn VanGampler of Edgerton; six grandchildren: Todd Maynard, Krystal Wethal, Garet Getchell, Lindsi Oldfield, Joseph VanGampler and Baylee Getchell; three great-grandchildren: Marlee Wethal, Trenton and Taytum Oldfield; sister, Jackie Wethal of Edgerton; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie; and son, Michael Getchell.

A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Friday, March 6, 2020, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Jerry Pribbenow officiating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com