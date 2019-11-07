January 4, 1949 - November 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Linda L. Everson, age 70, of Janesville passed away peacefully at Northpointe Terrace Assisted Living in Roscoe, IL after a short illness. She was born in Milwaukee on January 4, 1949, daughter of the late James and Lorinda (Lagerman) Young. She lived for many years in East Troy, WI where she married longtime family friend, Rod Everson. Later the two moved to Janesville. Linda's biggest passions were her family, antique dolls, and genealogy. She was delighted to recently discover she was a direct descendant of Louis Hebert (1575-1627), Canada's celebrated first apothecary and first farmer.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Rod Everson; her son, David (Kimberly) Erickson; grandson, Mitchell Erickson; sister, Cheryl (Lee) Schmitt; brother, Lee Young; nieces and nephews.

It was Linda's wishes to be cremated and have a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Linda's memory to Beloit Regional Hospice.

Special thank you to the staff at Northpointe Terrace and Beloit Regional Hospice for their kind, caring, and professional services in our time of need