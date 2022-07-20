Linda L. Baker

Janesville, WI - Linda Baker 78, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 at her home in Janesville WI.
She was born on April 20, 1944 in Des Moines Iowa and was a member of the 7th day Adventist Church.
She graduated from Wisconsin Academy, in Columbus WI., attended Andrews University, and earned her LPN degree at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale IL.
She was very happy and proud to be a nurse and always wanted to care for others. She worked at Rock Haven, Janesville Health Care Center, and St. Elizabeth's nursing home.
She enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting and played the clarinet, piano, organ, and the accordion. She was an animal lover and enjoyed taking care of any family pets and other stray animals that would visit.
Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry, Her children, Lanette (Alan) Ryder, and Kevin Baker. Grandchildren, Sean-Michael Ryder, Savanah Ryder, Helaina Baker and Harrison Baker and Her sister Sandy Behan of Illinois.
Linda was proceeded in death by her parents; Clarence and Alice Fields, Mother-in-law Neva Baker, Brother-in-law Mike Behan, and Brother-in-law Virgil Bjorklund.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's name to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
The family would like to send sincere thanks and appreciation to Mercy Hospice for the devoted and compassionate care they provided.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
