Linda Krupke

Brodhead, WI - Linda M. Krupke aged 67 of Brodhead, died Thursday April 7, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She was born on October 15, 1954 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Howard and Jeanette (McDonald) Krupke. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1972 and attended MATC in Madison and U.W. Whitewater. She was most recently a self-employed piano teacher which she enjoyed immensely. She also worked part-time in the deli at Piggly Wiggly and had done freelance writing and photography for the Brodhead Independent Register, Monroe Times, and Janesville Gazette.
Linda was a member of the New Horizons Methodist Church in Footville, WI; she helped deliver "Meals on Wheels" in Brodhead; and she loved to play the piano, garden, go for long walks, and bake, especially for her grandchildren. She brought creativity and beauty to everything she touched.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Krupke of Brodhead; children, Abbey (Ben) Wellemeyer of Olympia, WA and Ben (Jenny) LaBarre of Delafield, WI; grandchildren, Jackson and Brady LaBarre, Louisa and Owen Wellemeyer; brothers, Mike (Robin) Krupke and Steve (Wendy) Krupke both of Brodhead; several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Krupke.
Private services will be held at New Horizons Methodist Church; and a public visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at New Horizons Church in Footville. WI. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials can be made in Linda's name to Great Lakes Teen and Adult Challenge, P.O. Box 250771, 5301 N 91st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53225.
