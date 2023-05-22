Janesville, WI - Linda K Bigelow, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Cedar Crest Retirement Community, Janesville, WI. She was born February 13, 1943 in West Frankfort, Illinois to Loren C. and Georgia K. (Ditterline) Lemmon, Sr. She graduated from Pinckneyville, IL High School with the class of 1960 and was married to John D. Bigelow, in Beardstown, IL on July 6, 1963. Linda went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Illinois and Master's degree in Library Science from Northern Illinois University. She held several positions in education with her most recent being Dean of Learning Resources at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO. In retirement, she enjoyed serving as secretary of the Volunteer Board at Mercy Hospital for the last six years. Linda loved spending time with family and faithfully sent cards every year to celebrate each family member's birthday and anniversary.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her children: David (Melissa) Bigelow of Janesville, and Susan (Mark) Kasten of Footville; ten grandchildren: Zach, Dylan, Kelsey, Taylor, Landon, Liam, Anna, Luke, Jake, and Dean; great grandchildren: Aiden, Kellan, Izac, Jaxson, and Lilly. She is also survived by one sister, Becky Smith of Carthage, IL; sister-in-law, Polly Lemmon of Boise, ID; brothers-in-law, John Kilhoffer of Bloomington, IL, Paul (Therese) Bigelow of Coupeville, WA, and Dan (Lynn) Bigelow of Riverside, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister Dixie L. Lemmon; brother Loren C. Lemmon, Jr; sister Carmen S. Kilhoffer; and brother-in-law Larry W. Smith.
Visitation for Linda will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m, May 25, 2023, at the Cedar Crest Chapel at 1702 S River Road in Janesville, WI. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Cameron Rebarchek officiating. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.apfelwolfe.com.
The family would like to offer thanks to the staff of Cedar Crest, Mercy Hospital, and Mercy Hospice for their excellent care.
