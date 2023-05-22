Linda K. Bigelow

February 13, 1943 - May 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Linda K Bigelow, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Cedar Crest Retirement Community, Janesville, WI. She was born February 13, 1943 in West Frankfort, Illinois to Loren C. and Georgia K. (Ditterline) Lemmon, Sr. She graduated from Pinckneyville, IL High School with the class of 1960 and was married to John D. Bigelow, in Beardstown, IL on July 6, 1963. Linda went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Illinois and Master's degree in Library Science from Northern Illinois University. She held several positions in education with her most recent being Dean of Learning Resources at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO. In retirement, she enjoyed serving as secretary of the Volunteer Board at Mercy Hospital for the last six years. Linda loved spending time with family and faithfully sent cards every year to celebrate each family member's birthday and anniversary.

