Linda Jean (Asperheim) Mielke

Janesville, WI - Linda J. Mielke, age 71, of Janesville, WI passed away on March 15,2022 at Agrace Hospicecare in Janesville. She was born September 22, 1950, in Madison, WI to Earl and Mildred Asperheim. Linda graduated from Madison East High School in 1969. She was retired from Woodman's in Janesville.
Linda was extremely creative, intelligent and had a great sense of humor. She was always willing to help others in need. She loved her family, friends and all of her dogs she had throughout her life. She enjoyed many hobbies including flower gardening, reading, playing board games and repurposing her vintage and unique finds from thrifting.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Gina (Chad) Johnson and her son, Kyle (Kaytlynn) Mielke; grandchildren: Alexis (Luke) Petersen, Jake and Ryan Peterson, Emma and Hannah Johnson, Gibben, Kylen and Kaylee Mielke; great-grandchildren, Mason and Wyatt Petersen; siblings: Victoria (Jeff) Oimoen, Roger (Mary) Asperheim, Patti (Bill Bosben) Goins, Diana (Doug) Kroeber and Julie Hoff. She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Heidi.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospicecare of Janesville for taking such good care of her and Friends of Noah for helping find a loving home for her 2 dogs.
Per her wishes, there will be a private ceremony for family at a later date.
