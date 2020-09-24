June 10, 1952 - September 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Linda J. Ford, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born June 10, 1952 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Roy E. and Ruth (Schoepske) Backenger. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1970. She was a loving mother and grandmother, with a quick wit and had a tremendous love for her dog. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Jenny) Ford, Jr. of Janesville, and Jeremy Ford of IA; grandchildren, Allison Ford, Joseph Ford III of Iowa, and Kyler Koeberl of Janesville; and her former husband, Joseph Ford, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy E. and Ruth (Schoepske) Backenger.
Funeral service will be held at Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, IL, Friday September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.rosmanfuneralhome.com