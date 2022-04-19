Linda I. Helser

Janesville, WI - Linda Irene Helser, 75 of Janesville, WI passed away on Saturday April 16, 2022 at SSM Hospital in Janesville, WI. Linda was born on November 4, 1946 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Holgar F. and A. Corinne (Bank) Nielsen. Linda attended school in Beloit and later married her High School Sweetheart, Herbert J. "Jim" Helser in Rockford, IL on January 8, 1965. Over the years, Linda was employed at Monterey Mills and Panoramic Inc. in Janesville. She loved sewing, tending to her flower gardens and her pets.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Charlene (Charles) Wilson of Beloit and Beckie (Kenneth) Dean of Janesville; grandchildren: Briana (Adam) Mattison, Kyle (Ashley) Dean, Michael John Corcoran, Kimberly (Nicolas) Thiele, Brittney (Alex Morgan) Dean, Chris Ross, Doalian Wilson, Jeremy Wilson; several great-grandchildren; and companion, Donald Tamone. Linda was predeceased by her father, Holgar; mother, Corrine; husband, Herbert; brother, Fred Nielsen; and son, Jeffery Helser.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:30pm - 4:30pm, Saturday April 23, 2022 at Peace Park, 2801 Rockport Rd. Janesville, WI 53548.
The Family is being assisted by All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
