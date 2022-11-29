Linda Godfrey

Janesville, WI - Linda S. Godfrey, 71, of Janesville passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on November 27th, 2022. She was born March 20, 1951, in Madison, WI, to Roland and Elaine (Blado) Roberts, and was the oldest of 7 children. Linda graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969 and later, received a degree in art education from UW Oshkosh. On August 19, 1972, she married Steven Godfrey. They moved to Delavan in 1978 and lived in the Walworth County area until 2016, when they moved to Janesville. Linda was a talented artist, writer, and speaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and attended First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.
Linda was an art teacher for several years, a commercial artist, and a feature writer for the Walworth County Week. In 1992 she began an amazing new career as an investigative researcher and authored over 20 books including novels, true crime and cryptozoology. She was a world-renowned cryptozoologist and appeared on numerous TV and radio programs and was a popular speaker at conferences and events across the country. Linda still found time to volunteer as a librarian and art teacher and sing in the church choir. She loved spending time with her family and adored her 3 grandsons and enjoyed teaching them art and how to bake her special Christmas and chocolate chip cookies.
Linda will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years, Steven Godfrey; sons Benjamin (Holly) Godfrey of Pewaukee, and Nathan (Noelle) of Milwaukee; grandchildren Marshall Eiden, Callum Godfrey and Rory Godfrey; siblings Cheryl Roberts, Larry (Diane) Roberts, Pam Jason, Paul Roberts, Richard (Brenda) Roberts, and Tim (Dawn) Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be conducted at Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM with Pastor Michael Kuschel presiding.
We wish to thank the entire staff at Agrace Hospice in Janesville for their expert care in keeping Linda comfortable her last few weeks and for their welcoming attitude and gracious assistance to visiting family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in Linda's name for Parkinson's Disease research.
