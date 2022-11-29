Linda Godfrey

March 20, 1951 - November 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - Linda S. Godfrey, 71, of Janesville passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on November 27th, 2022. She was born March 20, 1951, in Madison, WI, to Roland and Elaine (Blado) Roberts, and was the oldest of 7 children. Linda graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969 and later, received a degree in art education from UW Oshkosh. On August 19, 1972, she married Steven Godfrey. They moved to Delavan in 1978 and lived in the Walworth County area until 2016, when they moved to Janesville. Linda was a talented artist, writer, and speaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and attended First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.