Linda C. Roberts

September 4, 1948 - January 19, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Linda C. Roberts went home to heaven on Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was a resident of The Next Inning Assisted Living in Orfordville for many years. She was a courageous woman, who gave so much love to her family and friends in spite of living in nearly constant pain. Linda loved animals, especially the cats who kept her company in her room. She was a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed music, from the old hymns to Barbara Streisand, Elvis and 50's Rock'n Roll. Linda treasured visits with her family and loved to see her daughter and grandchildren most of all.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Jon) Zuk; grandson, Jaden and granddaughter, Jodie; brothers: Jeffrey (Iva) Peterson, Stephen Peterson, Daniel (Deborah) Peterson; sisters, Susan Peterson, Laura (David) Quale; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband. Gary Roberts; father, Edgar Peterson; stepfather, Victor Smid; mother, Helen Peterson Smid; and her brother, Theodore Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Glenda McCracken officiating. Burial will be held in Union Cemetery, Jefferson, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse