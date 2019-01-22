September 4, 1948 - January 19, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Linda C. Roberts went home to heaven on Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was a resident of The Next Inning Assisted Living in Orfordville for many years. She was a courageous woman, who gave so much love to her family and friends in spite of living in nearly constant pain. Linda loved animals, especially the cats who kept her company in her room. She was a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed music, from the old hymns to Barbara Streisand, Elvis and 50's Rock'n Roll. Linda treasured visits with her family and loved to see her daughter and grandchildren most of all.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Jon) Zuk; grandson, Jaden and granddaughter, Jodie; brothers: Jeffrey (Iva) Peterson, Stephen Peterson, Daniel (Deborah) Peterson; sisters, Susan Peterson, Laura (David) Quale; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband. Gary Roberts; father, Edgar Peterson; stepfather, Victor Smid; mother, Helen Peterson Smid; and her brother, Theodore Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Glenda McCracken officiating. Burial will be held in Union Cemetery, Jefferson, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com