Delavan, WI - Linda Beth Martin, age 71, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loved ones, under the care of hospice. She was born on May 18, 1950 to Harley and Mildred (Welch) Wilkins in Elkhorn, WI. She was one of 10 siblings. She married Richard Martin in February of 2009, where they have made their home in Delavan, WI.
Throughout her life, she held various jobs, ranging from a counselor at the WI School for the Deaf, babysitting, she owned her own floral business, ran various kitchens and was a dental assistant. She spent her later years assisting her husband in the office for their construction business, Martin Construction. She enjoyed volunteering in the community and was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School.
Linda loved her family, and had many friends. She loved working with flowers and gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a huge heart for all people.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Lyda (AJ Justus) Smith; stepson, Nick (Jen) Martin; two grandchildren, Ayden and, Cora; five step-grandchildren: Jonathan, Will, Grace, Tyler, Ryan; three sisters: Barbara Gauger, Bonnie Shaw, Nellie (John) Peck; brother, George Wilkins; her father-in-law, Richard Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Charles Wilkins; three sisters: Betty Reed, Beverly Morgan, and Bernice Lokken; mother-in-law, Patricia Martin; and stepson, Jonathan Martin.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from NOON until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
