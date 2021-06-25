July 13, 1956 - June 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Linda Ann Zumstein, age 64, of Janesville, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, SSM Health at Home, Madison after a 3-year long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born in Janesville on July 13, 1956, the daughter of Richard "Dick" and Janet (Schaefer) Melgard. Linda graduated from Parker High School in 1974. She married Dan Zumstein on May 21, 1983, at Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. She worked for various businesses in Janesville with the last 13 years at Lab Safety/Grainger before retiring in 2013. Linda was a good friend to many, but would be happy being by herself as well.
Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dan Zumstein; son: Jason Collins, and many other cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
We want to thank all of the doctors, and nurses at SSM Health in Janesville and Madison for all of their care over the years, and giving Linda comfort in her final days.
There are no services planed. Memorials are preferred to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.