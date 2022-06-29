October 21, 1949 - June 23, 2022
of Evansville, WI - Linda A Church-Flynn, 72, of Evansville, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 21, 1949 at the Stoughton Hospital, the daughter of Lois R. Flynn Thompson and William B. Flynn Jr. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1968. She graduated from Madison Accredited Cosmetology School in 1969. Linda was married in 1970 to Keith Church and had two sons together, Bret K. Church and Bradley W. Church and they owned Stone Tavern. She was an awesome mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; loving, caring, thoughtful, respectful person, who always helped everyone and considered everyone as her family. She got divorced in 1977 and never remarried. She said "Once was enough!" In 1974, she worked for her mom, Lois Peterson, and step-father, Pete Peterson. She worked with her mom for 22 years and then purchased the family business in 1997 and has worked at Pete's for 48 years total. She also owned Lins Main Street Salon and also had Flinnagans Bar and Grill in Brodhead for 9 years. My fondest memories are getting my driving license, graduating from high school, having 2 sons, opening my own salon and two bars, getting to be with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having a great-grandchild, Savannah, born on my birthday, Thanksgiving to give out food and be open so everyone had a place to go, Christmas for the children, working with my mom for 22 years, then working with my sons in the family business, helping everyone, trying to give my family everything they needed and just being with them, Colin Reese most loyal customer of Pete's and getting a tattoo of Pete's on his leg.
Linda is preceded in death by her father and mother, step-father: Pete Peterson, son: Bradley W. Church; grandson: William B. Church; daughter-in-law: Rhonda Church; niece: Stacey Flynn; ex-husband: Keith Church; in-laws: Roy and Lee Church.
She is survived by Gary Topp, significant other for many years; Bret (Sheri) Church and their children: Joshua (Katlyn) and kids, Ethan, Lara, Bryce (Claudia), Blake, Phil (Alicia) Hoops and kids, Westly (Aimee) Hoops and kids, Jordan Steig, Jason (Lisa) Sonnentag, Justin (Toni) Sonnentag, LeAnn Alf and kids, Kelly (Ryan) Luedy and kids, Daugther-in-law: Robin Milbrandt and her children: Breanna (Will) Cottrell, Rochelle (Matt Fisher) Church, Jon (Alison), Becky, James, and Jesse Cothard; great-grandchildren: Bentley Church, Savannah Cottrell, Hallie Cottrell, Marley Church; step-son: Tony Wickersham; brother: Steve Flynn and his children: Jenny (Nick) Oppedahl, Julie Flynn and kids; sister: Shirley (Victer Beggs) Sauer and her children: Todd (Lisa) Sauer, Matt Sauer, Eric Sauer and their children; Aunt Queenie and her children: Larry (Sheri) and Terry (Jill); cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. If we forgot to name anyone, just know everyone who came to Pete's, you're all family and she loves all of you very much.
Mom wants everyone to be happy, party, have fun, don't be sad. I love all of you forever and my famous line, "Thank you for coming to Pete's Inn, the fun spot."
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Albany. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 11 AM until the start of services. A time to celebrate Linda will follow the burial at the Red Barn.