Lin Lucille Howard

June 12, 1941 - August 25, 2022

Shopiere, WI - Lin Lucille Howard, age 81, of Shopiere passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on August 25, 2022. She was born in Janesville on June 12, 1941, the daughter of Leslie and Beulah (Larson) Longman. Lin grew up on Rock Prairie where she attended the one room Wehler School and later graduated from Janesville High School in 1959.

