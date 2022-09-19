Shopiere, WI - Lin Lucille Howard, age 81, of Shopiere passed away at Beloit Memorial Hospital on August 25, 2022. She was born in Janesville on June 12, 1941, the daughter of Leslie and Beulah (Larson) Longman. Lin grew up on Rock Prairie where she attended the one room Wehler School and later graduated from Janesville High School in 1959.
Lin married Gary R. Howard on July 9, 1960, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. They resided in the Shopiere area where their two sons, Matthew and Thomas grew up. Gary passed away on August 9, 1996.
Lin was employed as the secretary of Northrup Awning Company, Janesville for many years. She also served as both the clerk and clerk of courts for the Town of Turtle for many years and had a second career as the bookkeeper for the Gonstead Chiropractic Clinic, Beloit.
Lin was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a long-time member of the Shopiere United Methodist Church (and its Ladies Aid Club) and after the church closed, she attended the Shopiere Congregational Church. Lin served as a poll worker in Turtle Township for many years and was active with the Turtle Township 4th of July committee. She also served on the Board of Directors of La Prairie Mutual Insurance Company from 1997 until her passing. She was a director for several Clinton High School musicals, and a member of the Clinton Goodtime Players theater group. Lin enjoyed being a very active member of her community.
Lin Howard is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Julie Vold) Howard of Petaluma, CA, and Thomas Howard of Shopiere; two grandchildren, Joshua Gary Howard and Isabella Jayvanti-Lin Howard; her special friend, George Poppas; numerous other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Gary; she was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Beulah Longman; and her brother, David Longman.
A memorial service to celebrate Lin's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME from 12 Noon until the time of the services on Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow in Turtleville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
