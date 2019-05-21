November 29, 1930 - May 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- In her 89th year of life, Lily C. Lance of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Cedar Crest. Born on November 29, 1930, in Bilaspur, India, to Pastor and Mrs. J Peters, she was the youngest daughter and had two older brothers, Magbul and Philip who preceded her. On May 16, 1962, she married Rev. Charles Lance in India and had two sons, Jonathan and Joseph. Lily was a Registered Nurse earning two post graduate nursing degrees and spoke 7 languages. She was an international pioneer for her family, moving by herself in 1972 to the United States at the age of 42 in search of a better life for her family. This was a tremendous sacrifice as she left her entire family including two young children behind to provide them a path to move to the United States. She started working at a hospital in Florida and was able to bring her husband and two children over to the United States two years later in 1974. She will always be remembered and admired for this sacrifice that created a wonderful future for her family. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons and their families: Joseph Charles (KoKo) Lance of Shanghai, China, and her grandchildren: Apache, Apollo, Adonis, Ares, Atlas and Aristotle; and Jonathan Rockwell (Anu) Lance of Frisco, Texas, and her grandchildren, Ethan and Alexis.

Funeral Services for Lily will be held at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 12 p.m. for Visitation followed by a Memorial Service starting at 1 p.m. with Rev. Stu Allen officiating. Burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Memorial contributions in Lily's name can be directed to the church. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. For those looking for more information or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call, 262-392-4251