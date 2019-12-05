July 22, 1920 - December 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Lilly Grace Gosda, age 99, died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. She was born July 22, 1920 in Alabama, the daughter of Charles and Myra (Tucker) Glover. Lilly was married to Elmer H. Gosda September 2, 1941 in Milton, WI. Lilly worked at the K-Mart in Janesville. She loved to bowl, and at age 99 was an active member on a bowling league. She loved to gamble, crochet, play cards, play bingo, dance, sing and was a master at jigsaw puzzles. Lilly was famous for her Christmas cut out sugar cookies, and perfect chicken and dumplings. Lilly was a Cub Scout Den mother, member of the Moose Lodge, and was the oldest member of the Orfordville Legion Auxiliary. Lilly enjoyed celebrating her 95th birthday at a Roaring 20's themed party, and was so looking forward to her 100th birthday in July.

Surviving are seven of her eight children: Elmer Lee (Kay) of Portage, Carol Ann (Marvin) Rohrer of Monticello, MN; Nancy Lynn (Arvelio) de la Torre of Tampa, FL, Sue Ellen (Stephen) Burtness of Orfordville, Kathy Gaye (David) Schick of Janesville, Randy Thomas (Viveca) of Stockholm, Sweden and Peter Todd (Theresa) of Mauston; 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren. Lilly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Robert; and siblings: Thomas, LaVerne, Maize, Ellen, and infant brother, John.

Funeral services will be held at the Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with Pastor Kenneth Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Vets Roll @ vetsroll.org. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is handling arrangements for the family.

