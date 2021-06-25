May 2, 1921 - June 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Lillie Irene Markham, "Billie", age 100, passed away due to natural causes on June 20, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. We cannot adequately express our gratitude to the Agrace personnel who cared for our mother, for a year and a half.
Lillie was born on May 2, 1921 in Milton, Wisconsin to the family of F.A. and Anna Anderson. She attended Milton College and then Milwaukee Downer College where she majored in Home Economics, minored in Chemistry, and played on the basketball team. She earned her degree in 1943, and began teaching Home Economics in Brodhead, Wisconsin.
Lillie married Roy Markham on July 20, 1944, in Milton, Wisconsin and together they raised 5 children and managed a registered Holstein dairy farm. She was involved in 5-H, and under her tutelage took the 4-H chapter to state with a theatrical production of The Lost Princess.
Lillie was an accomplished artist and particularly enjoyed copper enameling. She encouraged her children to be creative and taught them to love and be respectful of nature.
Lillie and Roy were avid golfers who played hundreds of courses on their travels in the states. They both loved fishing for Muskey in Teal lake, Wisconsin. Lillie also enjoyed traveling to Sweden and Norway. She cruised Alaska and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Lillie is survived by her children: John in Jefferson, Wisconsin: Robert (Carmen, and son Michael, daughter Lori) in Murphy, North Carolina; Linda Markham-Nitz (Ron Nitz) in Naples, Florida; Nancy Troller (and son John) in Middleton, Wisconsin; and Patti-Ann D'Angelo (Mike D'Angelo and daughter Ahna) in Port Charlotte, Florida; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family members who passed before Lillie include her husband, Roy (June 2003); brother, Arthur; sisters: Genevieve, Doris, twin sister Bettie, and Barbara; and her son-in-law, Robert Troller.
A private service is being observed by the family, as was Lillie's wish.
Memorial funds will be appreciated by the First Congregational Church, Janesville and Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg.
