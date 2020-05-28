May 28, 1946 - May 25, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lillian R. Rudolph, age 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Belgium on May 28, 1946, the daughter of Roland and Elfrida (Vandenhoudt) Swisher. She married Patrick Rudolph in Rockford, IL. Lillian was a devoted wife and mother. She made a trip back to Belgium with her mother and siblings. Lillian's final trip was to Orlando, FL with her sister and brother-in-law.
Lillian is survived by her children, Angel Rudolph and Crystal Rudolph; three grandchildren: Shaylynn Rudolph, Stevie Rudolph, and Austin Rudolph; four great-grandchildren; three siblings: Rose Marie (Dennis) Gosda, John (Cheryle) Swisher, and Jacqueline (Warren) Johnson; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick; baby son, John; and lifelong partner, Jeff Kuehl.
Private graveside family services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dale Vlastnik of St. John's Lutheran Church, Johnson Creek presiding. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Lillian's family would like to thank the staff at Our House in Whitewater and Heartwarming House in Milton, for their loving care and support of her.