Lillian R. "Rosie" Millard

Janesville, WI - Lillian Rosemary "Rosie" Millard passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born on June 24, 1945 in Gadsden, AL to Carl and Martha (Turner) Alberth. Rosemary had five siblings: David (Donna) Alberth, John (Anna) Alberth, Carl (Linda) Alberth, Carolyn Siltala, and Laurie (Larry) Watrous. She was beyond blessed with her five amazing children, who she loved beyond measure: Kenneth (Debbie) Millard, Scott (Penny) Millard, Connie (John) Hair, Kimberly (Jason) Oslund, and James Millard. She also was the best "Grandma G" to all of her grand and great-grandchildren. She had many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who she loved very much.
Rosemary spent most of her life caring for her children and proudly supporting her beloved husband, Bill and his lifetime career as a truck driver. It brought her so much joy to feed or bake for anyone who was over. She would happily share her recipe for anything. For many years, she provided care to others through adult foster care in Rock County. Her love knew no bounds and she always welcomed anyone with open arms. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with her family and her home was always open to visitors. She always had the best snacks ready.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; parents, Carl and Martha; and siblings, John, David and Carolyn. She left behind her children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren.
She adamantly asked her family not host a traditional funeral, so, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.