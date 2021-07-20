Lillian Marcella Hudson-Monroe

October 24, 1930 - July 16, 2021
King, WI - Lillian Marcella (nee Knutson) Hudson Monroe, 90, of Milton, died at the Wisconsin Veteran Home in King on Friday, July 16, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Colfax, WI, daughter of Clifford and Ella (Pederson) Knutson. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 8, 1952, until honorably discharged on May 8, 1954. Lillian married Robert Earl Hudson on Dec. 18, 1953, in Greenville, SC, while both were serving in the military during the Korean Conflict. She retired from the City of Milton in 1992 after 18 years of employment and enjoyed traveling to many places with her husband until his death in 2007. On July 11, 2013 she married Ron Monroe of Rockford, IL.
She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church of Milton, the American Legion Auxiliary of Randolph-West Kelly Post 367, and the Gathering Place. She was an active member of the Women in the Air Force organization, attending annual reunions in places across the country. She was also active in the Loyal Order of Moose #197, where she enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends.
Lillian is survived by her second husband, Ron Monroe of Milton; 4 children: Brian (Jo) Hudson of Eau Claire, Bruce (Betty Fisher) Hudson of Newville, Brenda (Michael Bettison) Hudson of St. Paul, MN, and Brad (Kelly Olson) Hudson of Edgerton; 5 grandchildren: Neil (Colleen) Hudson of Chippewa Falls, Evie Bettison of St. Paul, MN, Daxter Skildum of Janesville, Joshua Olson of Edgerton, and Anastasia (Nelson Plapp) Soluna of Madison; 2 great-grandchildren: Rhys Hudson of Chippewa Falls and Ronan Soluna of Madison; 2 brothers: Reuben (Bonnie) Knutson of Elk Mound and Robert Knutson of Colorado; 3 sisters: Lila Whitted of Colfax, Gladys Webb of Eau Claire, and Marian McDaniel of Colfax; 3 sisters-in-law: Elaine Knutson and Gloria Knutson, both of Colfax and Hope Vierck of King; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Earl Hudson; 4 brothers: Gailen, Vernon, Raymond, and Allen Knutson; 7 brothers-in-law: Marshall Whitted, Lee McDaniel, Chet Richardson, Mike McQueen, Clarence Vierck, and Eugene and Albert Hudson; and 4 sisters-in-law: Esther Atkinson Richardson, Virginia McQueen, and Dorothy and Joyce Hudson.
Visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Milton Thursday July 22, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm at Hope Lutheran Church, with a visitation from 1pm until time of service at the church with Pastor Carol Baumgartner officiating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville with full military rites. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.