September 22, 1936 - May 31, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Lillian Mae Rhoades, age 83, of Delavan passed away of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Western Arizona Medical Center in Bullhead City, AZ. She was born in Chicago, IL on September 22, 1936 to Edward and Lillian (Kub) Vondrak. Lillian was united in marriage to Gordon Rhoades on August 5, 1967 in Delavan. Gordon passed away on January 30, 1990. Lillian worked for many years as a teacher at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan. She was a very active member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan, helping with their food pantry and the local homeless shelter.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Schnurpfiel, of Lewiston UT; brother, Edward Vondrak; sister-in-law, Carla Vondrak (Severt) of Bullhead City, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents, Edward Vondrak, Ludmilla Vondrak (Kub); and stepmother, Elizabeth Vondrak (Capek).
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local first responders. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com