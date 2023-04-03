November 15, 1936 - March 23, 2023
Evansville, WI - Lillian Mae Jones, of Evansville, passed away on Thursday, March 23rd at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
November 15, 1936 - March 23, 2023
Evansville, WI - Lillian Mae Jones, of Evansville, passed away on Thursday, March 23rd at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Lillian was born at home on November 15th, 1936, in Lowell, WI to John and Theadora (Dantuma) Drost. She grew up in Fall River, WI attending school there, graduating in 1954.
Lillian was employed at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company in Madison for 34 years and later at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Evansville, where she retired after 10 years. She met the love of her life, Byron Jones, of Albany, WI through a friend and they were married on June 17th, 1961, at the Fall River Methodist Church. Lillian and Byron enjoyed over 52 years together until Byron passed away on November 22, 2013. They enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 US states and parts of Canada.
Lillian enjoyed doing counted cross stich, crocheting, crafting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She loved playing cards, flowers, a cold beer and her beloved cats. She was a past member of the Red Hats and had volunteered at the Care Closet.
Lillian is survived by a sister in-law, Carole Zweifel, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters and brothers in-law Jeanette and Richard Hayward, Betty and David Wright, Nancy and Richard Schatz, two infant sisters, Adeline and Cornelia, niece Diane Wills, several sisters in law and brothers in law.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of services. We will honor Lillian's wish that her and Byron's ashes be combined, so they may have eternal rest - together. Burial will be in Union Church Cemetery, English Settlement Rd, Albany WI.
Lillian's family would especially like to thank Sandi Johns and Pat Tierney for being such good friends to her and for taking such good care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Wisconsin Humane Society in Janesville, Green County Humane Society in Monroe, Ecumenical Care Closet in Evansville or a charity of your choice.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.