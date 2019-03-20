January 29, 1940 - March 19, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Lillian M. Rhyner, 79, passed away peacefully and in comfort at the home of her family in Waukesha, WI, on March 18, 2019. Lillian was born on January, 24, 1940, to Fred and Doris Smith in Kingsford, MI. Lillian's kindness and love shined through in every facet of her life. She was a talented massage therapist and reiki practitioner. Her courage during life's trials and tribulations; her strength to remain kind and gentle despite what life has given her, serves as an inspiration to us all. Lillian was a talented cook, you never left her home hungry. There was always a hot cup of coffee and a laugh to be had! Everyone knew not to underestimate the power of Lillian when she had a newspaper, a map, and a wallet full of small bills on a Saturday morning. Those yard sales never stood a chance. Lillian's greatest joy was her family, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lillian had two successful marriages in her lifetime, both marriages lasted over 30 years. Duane and Lillian were united in marriage in 1956. Duane's untimely passing in 1986 left Lillian heartbroken. However, as luck would have it, Lillian soon found Oswald, and her heart was full again. They were united in marriage in 1988. Lillian joyfully admitted she was married forever. To have found two loves in a lifetime is blessing. Lillian's final advice is life is too short; so eat delicious food, play in the sunshine, tell people every day you love them, laugh until you cry. Be happy because there is no time for anything else. How lucky are we to have known someone so hard to say goodbye to? We are very, very lucky to have loved so deeply our hearts break.

Lillian is survived by her three stepchildren; her adopted daughter; and her sister, Christa Fehrle. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends. She is predeceased by her husbands, Duane and Oswald; her son, Duane; and an infant daughter, Dawn.

A Celebration of Lillian's and Oswald's lives will be jointly held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

The family would like to thank Allay Hospice for the care they gave Lillian, and the support they provided to her family.