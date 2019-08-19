May 24, 1929 - August 15, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Lillian "Lil" Luchsinger, age 90, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Autumn Lake, Beloit. She was born in Rockford, IL, on May 24, 1929, the daughter of Lyle and Helen (Drevdahl) Randles. Lil worked the majority of her life in the food industry. She started her career as a waitress at many well known establishments such as Krause's, Wagon Wheel, Sperry's and the Coach House, where she later became a chef. She also worked as the Evansville Manor Nursing Home as a cook. Lil was a very strong, loving and generous woman, who embraced her Norwegian heritage when she was younger by making batches upon batches of Lefse with her mother and aunt, until just the right recipe was found. She loved her Lefse (Lutefisk - not so much!). Lil enjoyed playing cards (Euchre and cribbage), and played quite frequently until her eyesight deteriorated.

Survivors are daughters, Gina Shippee and Sheryl Mahlum; sons, Steve Mahlum and Dan (Penny) Jacobs; grandchildren: Brieanna (Jason) Washburn, Brandon (Melissa) Shippee, Gus Mahlum, Stephen Mahlum, Kelsey Jacobs, and Ben Jacobs; five great-grandchildren: Mikayla Key, Makenzie Key, Dylan Key, Kherington Shippee and Sawyer Shippee; sister-in-law, Leona Randles; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles; and son, Jerry.

Memorial services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Rd., Orfordville, (608) 879-2333 is assisting the family.

