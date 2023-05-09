Lillian "Joyce" (Townsend) Baker

September 25, 1927 - April 23, 2023

Mishawaka, IN - Lillian "Joyce" (Townsend) Baker, 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 23, 2023, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. She was born in Osceola, IN on September 25, 1927, to Forrest and Ethel (Snyder) Townsend and was an area resident all her life. She was a cherished wife, loving mother, beloved grandma and a favorite aunt. Her listening ear, caring heart and infectious humor made her a wonderful confidant and friend.