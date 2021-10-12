Marinette, WI - Lillian Irene Diaz/Howard, 108, of Marinette, WI, died at Luther Manor Assisted Living on October 4, 2021. The oldest of five, she was born January 25, 1913 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada to Thomas and Ester Cheevers. She was born a year before World War I, her first job at Illinois Telephone and Telegraph at the age of 15 helped support her family. During the World War II effort she worked nights at a factory, she survived colon cancer at age 75 years, a broken hip at 95 and Covid at 107 years.
Lillian enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting and crafts of all sorts. She loved her crossword puzzles and picture puzzles which she attributed to the sharpness of her mind to the end. Board games, bingo and cards were also enjoyed activities at assisted living.
She was married to John Casteneda Diaz February 14, 1932 until his death and later married Kenneth Howard April 26, 1980 until his death.
She is survived by a daughter, Eloise Bell of Wallace, Mich.; grandchildren, Edward (Samantha) Bell of Wallace,Mich., Margaret Stokas (John Stepan) of Marinette, Wis., David (Sheryl) of Wallace, Mich., Tracy (Rick) Lovestrand of Batavia, Ill., Thomas Diaz of Corona, Calif. and James Diaz of Chicago, Ill.; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; four siblings; two husbands; sons, Richard Thomas Diaz and John Peter Diaz; and a grandchild, John Diaz.
Funeral Service will be 11:00AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Judy Wang officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.