January 29, 1943 - May 27, 2021Loganville, WI - Lillian "Carol" Peper, age 78, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1943, in Adams County, WI, the daughter of James and Victoria (Dampier) Quimby. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1961. After graduation, she moved to Janesville, where she met the love of her life, Frederick Peper. On November 25, 1961, they were married and enjoyed 54 years together. Carol worked at many jobs, but laundry was her favorite career.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick, on March 20, 2016; and their son, Jeffrey Peper on March 18, 2019. She was also preceded by her brothers, Raymond and Gilman Quimby; and her sister, Jane Peterson.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Shelley Nelson (Tim McCauley); her special friend, Jay Hammerly; grandchildren: Brandon (Jessica) Nelson, Jessica Brown, Jacob (Sasha) Nelson, Johanna Peper (Ray Rucinski), and Erik (Elysa) Nelson. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Jayla, Jaxtyn, Kylie, Haylee and Arkyn; three step-grandchildren: Zander, Ledgor and Liam; sisters: Etta Beck, Julia Stainbrook and Leona Taylor; daughter-in-law, Lisa Calhoun; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Funeral services for Lillian "Carol" will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tuckertown. The Farber Funeral Home of Reedsburg is assisting the family.