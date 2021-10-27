Evansville, WI - Lilas Evelyn Miller age 87 passed away on Sunday October 24, 2021 at the Heights in Evansville. She was born on April 16, 1934 in Evansville the daughter of Kenneth and Sarah (Schneider) Dunbar. Lilas married Harold Miller on October 5, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2011. She enjoyed being part of Creekside Place where she played bingo, and liked knitting, quilting, reading and gardening. She is survived by her children, Dale (Janet) Miller, Donald Miller both of Janesville, Jim (Sandy) Miller of Fitchburg, Gordon (Sue) Miller of Brooklyn, Jean (Matthew) Coppernoll of Beloit, eight grandchildren, Katie Miller, Andrea Miller, Jeanette Coppernoll, Kenneth (Karri) Miller, Nathan (Kayla) Coppernoll, Jeffrey (Katie) Miller, Eric (Nidia) Miller, Brian Miller, four great grandchildren, Everly, and Hayes Coppernoll, Holden, and Casey Miller several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, a sister Alma Schultis, two brothers, Kenneth and Raymond Dunbar.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday October 29, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with Reverend Jerry Tews officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 5:00PM on Thursday October 28, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville.