Edgerton, WI - Lila Spike, age 92, died peacefully at her home in Edgerton on Sunday, February 27th, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1930 in Edgerton, the only child of Oscar and Lenore (Christianson) Hippe.
Lila grew up on the Hippe Farm in Albion Township and attended Edgerton Schools, graduating in 1947. She graduated as a registered nurse from Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in 1950, then worked at hospitals in Florida, Fort Atkinson, WI and finally back home in Edgerton WI. Lila later worked at the Edgerton Clinic, retiring in 1994. She married Laurice "Duny" Spike, Jr. on May 23, 1953 in Cambridge, WI. They were blessed with two sons, Tom and Doug. Lila and Duny loved spending vacations in Bradenton, FL and later wintered there. They loved attending car shows with their 1935 Chevy and spending time with friends at the local watering holes.
Lila was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and was able to enjoy a trip to Norway in 2005. She loved sports of all kinds, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She loved her kids, grandkids and any time she could be together with them. Lila was very proud to be a nurse and took pride in her many years of care for her patients. Lila was a me mber of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married.
She is survived by her sons, Tom (Trudy) of Edgerton and Doug (Elaine) of Silt, CO; three grandsons: Benjamin (Isabelle), Jonathan (Lizzy) Spike all of Edgerton and Rick (Renee) Martinez of Gypsum, CO; five great-grandchildren: Soren, Ingrid and Sloane Spike of Edgerton and Avery and Emery Martinez of Gypsum, CO, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Duny in 2000.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 11:00 am at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge, WI. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Edgerton Hospital Foundation or Agrace Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff of Swifthaven Assisted Living for their loving care of Lila the past 3 years. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.