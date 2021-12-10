Janesville, WI - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Lila. Lila Kay Clark Morris passed away on December 4, 2021, from injuries she sustained in a car accident. Lila was born on October 4, 2017; the daughter of Pricila Clark and John Morris, in Madison, Wisconsin. Lila touched everyone that she met with her infectious smile and warm personality. Lila loved to get her nails done with her Mom, fishing with her Dad, reading books, swimming, playing outside, and bringing a smile to our faces. Lila was smart beyond her years and loved life. Lila cared about others and would always try to comfort them if she saw them hurting. For a such a little girl, Lila had the heart of a giant.
She is survived by her parents, Pricila Clark and John Morris; special friend, Phillip Chears; grandparents, Todd and Carmen Clark, and Michelle Baker; great grandparents, Wayne and Becky Downing, Larry and Bonnie Clark, and Deborah Baker. Lila also has a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family and friends. Lila was preceded in death by her great grandparents, BJ and Helene Jones.
A private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lila Clark-Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.