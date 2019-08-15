- August 7, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Lexington M. Freese, infant son of Alyssa Garvey and Thomas Freese, was silently born on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include his parents; brother, Lynkoln Freese; maternal grandparents, Andrea (Mike) Bielefeldt of Beloit, WI, and Patrick Garvey of Clinton WI; paternal grandfather, Thomas Freese of CA; maternal great-grandparents, Roger and Dar Bielefeldt; paternal great-grandmother, Carol Hatch; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Brenda Amato; great grandparents: Gwendolyn and Neal Garvey, James B. Hatch, Josephine and Robert Freese.

A family gathering will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital Family Care Center for the care they gave Alyssa and Lexington.