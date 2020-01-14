May 7, 1933 - January 11, 2020

Ixonia, WI -- Lewis D. York, age 86, of Ixonia, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc. He was born at home in Delavan on May 7, 1933, the son of the late Louis and Maude (McCarthy) York. Lewis was a 1951 graduate of Delavan High School and then entered into the US Army. He proudly served from 1953 to 1955 and then after his honorable discharge, continued in the Army Reserves until his separation in 1961. Often as he reminisced about his fond memories of the time he had in the Armed Forces, he thought he should have made it his career choice. However, he began a Drafting Apprenticeship with Fairbank Morse in 1957 and after completion of the apprenticeship at Blackhawk Tech, served as a Mechanical Draftsman for Fairbanks Morse, Beloit Power Systems (Tang Industries and Litton Industries) and later for Magnatek in Milwaukee until his retirement in 1997. Lewis married Judy C. (Arrwood) Finnane in 1961. He was a very proud father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. Lewis enjoyed sports, but especially golfing, football, basketball and baseball.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; 5 children: William (Judy) Finnane-York of Muskego, Michael (Vickie) Finnane-York of Fort Atkinson, Jamie (Jeffrey Krause) York of Muskego, Stephanie York of West Allis, and Amy York of Oconomowoc; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Patrick and Daniel Finnane-York; grandson, Matthew Finnane-York; and by 6 siblings: Harold, Marlene, Robert, Gordon, Howard, and Russell.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Fr. Joseph Baker will preside and entombment with full military honors will be in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Memorials in Lewis' name may be made to Pro Health Cancer Center, Waukesha.

