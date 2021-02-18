January 12, 1947 - February 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Letitia "Tish" Parker, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at home. She was born in Waukegan, IL on January 12, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Lettie (MacDonald) Parker. Letitia graduated from Florida State University with a Master's in Art and a minor in Education. She was an art teacher at Milton High School until 2008. Letitia served as treasurer and president of the Wisconsin Art Education Association. She was an avid world traveler, and often thought of her students when traveling. She bought artwork from Paris, Italy, and Spain for Milton High School students to enjoy. She loved sharing her passion for art with others.
Letitia is survived by her 3 siblings: Donald (April) Parker, Eleanor (Dexter) French, and R. Devereux (Terri Hanson) Parker; nieces and nephews: Tim (Kim) French, Angela Parker, Patrick Parker, and Linsay Parker; great nieces and nephew: Ashley French, Chris French, and Poppy Parker; special friends, Heather Hanson and D'Anna Blumer; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Parker Jr.
A private family burial is being planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Memorials are preferred to The Wisconsin Art Education Association in honor of Letitia. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com