May 28, 1938 - June 25, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lester Melvin Nyborg, age 82, of Janesville, WI passed away at his home Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Monroe, WI, the son of Ador and Goldie (Gilbertson) Nyborg. He was married on December 14, 1958 to Marian E. Purkapile at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2010.
Lester retired from General Motors after working there for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, hunting and traveling. He had a laugh that could be recognized from anywhere in a crowd.
Lester Nyborg is survived by his companion, Jeanne Ludeman; his brother, Roger Nyborg of Texas; his children: Marjorie (Gregory) Getchel of Milton, Gary Nyborg of Fort Wayne, IN, Jeffrey (Nicole) Nyborg of Janesville, and Charles (Amy) Nyborg of Janesville; ten grandchildren: Rebecca (Chad) Volkmann, Joshua Splinter, Nic (Sarah Phalin) Getchel, Andria (Tommy) Adams, Craig (Jayme) Nyborg, Whitney (Gregg) Bingham, Nolan Nyborg, Logan Nyborg, Audra (Tyler Teubert) Nyborg, and Chase Nyborg; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Marian, and his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Herman Nyborg, Wilfred Nyborg, Vivian Spani, Inez Davis, Leona Stackle, Florence Grosskreutz, Shirley Anderson, and James Nyborg.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Dennis M. Roser of St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again on Monday from noon until the time of services. Due to the present health concerns, the family requests that masks be used by those in attendance.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
A heartfelt thank you to Agrace Hospice, for all they did for our dad. A special thank you to Stephanie, Angela, and Sherry.