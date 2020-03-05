November 25, 1939 - February 27, 2020

Lake Geneva, WI -- Leslie L. "Les" Malsch, 80, a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center while under the care of the Aurora at Home Hospice team. He had fought a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsey (PSP). Leslie Lewis Malsch was born at his family home in Lake Geneva on November 25, 1939, the son of the late Lewis and Winifred (Wilson) Malsch. Les graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1957. On April 1, 1961, in Dubuque, IA, Les was united in marriage to the former Pauline Binder. Les began his printing career as a partner in Graphic Printing, from there he opened a company of his own in Lake Geneva, Lakes Area Printers, where he and his wife ran the business for 20 years. Les enjoyed family, home remodeling, building bows, fast cars and playing cards with his amazing friends. He was passionate about archery and bow hunting. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bow Hunters Association and the Big Foot Archers.

Les is survived by Pauline, his wife of 58 years; daughter, Deborah (Peter) Nanni of Algonquin, IL; three grandchildren: Brittany, Brooke and Gabriella; three nephews: John Melahn, Jason Melahn and Kamin Mahoney; two nieces, G'Nee Mahoney-Andrulis and Nancy Eytcheson. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; a sister, June Eytcheson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services for Les will held on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Pastor Paul VanDeBerg will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are requested to be sent to: MCW Parkinson//PSP Program, Medical College of Wisconsin, Attention: Dr. Blindauer, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, 4th Floor Hub, Milwaukee, WI 53226 or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 6655 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Malsch family with arrangements. To sign the online guest registry please go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.

Les' family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice and the Doctors and Nurses on second floor, for their kindness and care given Les.