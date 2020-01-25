Leslie "Les" Golz

June 27, 1924 - January 20, 2020

Evansville, WI -- Leslie "Les" Elmer Golz, age 95, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Oak Park Place Janesville, WI. He was born on June 27, 1924 in Brooklyn, WI the son of Elmer and Alma (Hubert) Golz. He was a life long resident of Evansville, and was employed at Baker Manufacturing as a tool and die maker for forty-one years. He was a member of the Evansville Fire Department from 1952 thru 1983, serving 31 years. He rose up through the ranks from Lieutenant to Captain, and then Assistant Chief. He then served as Fire Chief from 1981 thru 1983, before retiring. Les and Larry Skoien both worked at Baker Manufacturing, and were on every call together during their time at the Fire Department. Les enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Cable, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid golfer, and charter member of the Evansville Golf Course. He enjoyed bowling, watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and was a big fan of Baseball and the Milwaukee Brewers.

He is survived by his brother, Nick (Marian) Golz of New Richmond; nieces and nephews: Shirley Nordeng of Evansville, Jeanie (Bill) Goff of Rush CO., Lynnette (Jim) Broughton of Evansville, Gary Stormer of Spring Green, Jerry Golz of Illinois, Steve (Joann) Stormer of Lodi, Bonnie (Jim) Thomas of Franklin TN., Jeff (Kathy) Golz of Janesville, Shelly Miano of New York, Alan Golz of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Carol Golz of Evansville; many good friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday January 27, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S. 5th St., Evansville, with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evansville Fire Department, 425 Water Street, Evansville, WI 53536 Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com