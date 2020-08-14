May 4, 1972 - July 25, 2020
Middleton, WI -- Lesley was born on May 4, 1972, in Madison, WI to Marie A. Storer and Wesley L. Taylor. In 1991, he graduated from Craig High School in Janesville, WI. After moving to Middleton, Lesley began working for Webcrafters Inc. as a Digital Press Operator. His children remember him as a proud father, who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Les was more contagious than Covid. He was an authentic, real soul who left a piece of himself with everyone he met. He truly loved people, and made sure joy followed him wherever he went. It was often said that his presence filled the room--well that and his voice as he entered the room!
There was nothing more important to Les than people...his kids and family, his players, his friends and all the special people in his life. His eyes and smile lit up, assuring you he was happy to see you.
Les was his kids' biggest fan--whether on the court, the mat, the field or the track, his voice was heard cheering his four kids on! He helped lead Les Jr's West Madison Little League team to the Junior Regional World Series 2nd place finish in 2017. While Les Sr. was the biggest encourager, he also loved a good lecture and made sure the important points were made four different ways. He loved fast boat rides with his kids, sunset cruises in the Jeep with his youngest daughter Elly and girlfriend Mary and celebrating his kids' biggest accomplishments like Morgan and Maygan's college graduations.
Les never knew a stranger. By the end of a night out, he had usually paid for at least a round of drinks, made his way to the front to dance with his hands raised to his favorite music! Music-Music was something Les felt. It was not uncommon for Les to travel across the country to support his favorite band, the People Brother's Band.
Sports-another love! Cubs, Bears, Fantasy Football. It was real! The joy from the 2016 World Series Cubs win and the Cubs 2020 season opener brought sheer joy to Les. His OCD was apparent making his hand charted Fantasy Football draft boards before every season, sometimes staying up all night to complete. His neighbors understood his OCD as they watched him spend hours hand watering his lawn and hand-picking individual weeds. His hard work paid off--he had the best lawn in the neighborhood.
Les was never super humble. He loved taking selfies and often exclaimed that he should be a professional model. A wrestler in high school, he'd love to challenge his young nieces and nephews to a match. He never remembered his own age.
While Les loved the thrill of a fast toy or a rollercoaster, he also enjoyed quiet storytelling around the campfire with a Spotted Cow, grilling steaks on the BBQ and watching movies on a Saturday night.
The love and support, posts and tributes that the family has received since the accident, indicate that Les truly did leave an impression on everyone he met. It would take a lifetime to forget his smile or his goofiness or the words of encouragement he left us each with.
"Tighten Up!"
Lesley is survived by his mother, Marie A. Storer; father, Wesley L. Taylor Sr.; children: Morgan Elizabeth, Maygan Ashe, Lesley Lee Jr., Elly Breanna; his companion, Mary Foht; sisters: Sharon (Derrick) Paylor, Gwen Barker, Virginia Hughes, Starette (Randy) Wint, Artisa Johnson, Patrice Dean (Ray) Gates, Jean (Michael) Oauttara, Eveatt (Roy, Jr.) Smith, Marsha Davis, and Angela M. Taylor (and daughters: Anisha, Aumunique and Ayanna); brothers: Nathan A. (Callie) Taylor (and daughter, Jazlynn), Kenneth R. (Ursula) Neisius, Cory L. Taylor, Anthony Mines, Wesley (Tonia) Mines, Lesley (Tonya) Taylor, NaShawn Taylor, Maurice Dean, and Robert Dean. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mildred Neisius; paternal grandmother, Artesia Joiner; stepfather, Dale Storer; brother, Wesley Taylor, Jr.; and great-niece, Trinity Adelle Thomas.
Private family services were held on Thursday, July 30, at Cress Funeral Home in Madison, WI.