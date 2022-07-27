Les Farnsworth

May 10, 1938 - July 24, 2022

Elkhorn, WI - Leslie "Les" Farnsworth, age 84, of Elkhorn passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2021 at home. He was born on May 10, 1938 to Merle and Julia (Haulotte) Farnsworth. Les was united in marriage to Nellie Mabrey on November 25, 1967 in Harvard, IL. Nellie passed away on August 14, 2021. He worked for many years at Stuart Tank in Elkhorn. Les proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a member of the Delavan Sportsman's Club, NRA, and the North American Hunting Club.

