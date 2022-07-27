Elkhorn, WI - Leslie "Les" Farnsworth, age 84, of Elkhorn passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2021 at home. He was born on May 10, 1938 to Merle and Julia (Haulotte) Farnsworth. Les was united in marriage to Nellie Mabrey on November 25, 1967 in Harvard, IL. Nellie passed away on August 14, 2021. He worked for many years at Stuart Tank in Elkhorn. Les proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a member of the Delavan Sportsman's Club, NRA, and the North American Hunting Club.
Les is survived by children, Jacqueline (John) Graves, of Thatcher, AZ, Michael (Rena) Farnsworth, of Delavan, Jerry (Terri) Farnsworth, Jennie (Rich) Micklevitz , and Joanne (Ted) Sween; grandchildren, Kurtis Graves, Andrew Graves, Jaxon Graves, Jared Gregurich, and Kaila Micklevitz; and two brothers, Roger and Greg Farnsworth.
Les is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; his parents; and two brothers, Duane and Forrest.
Visitation will take place from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Private Family Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
