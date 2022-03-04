LeRoy "Lee" Furseth

Janesville/Stoughton, WI - LeRoy "Lee" F. Furseth, age 78, of Janesville/Stoughton WI, passed away at his daughter's home in Delavan with family present on March 1st, 2022. He was born on September 15th, 1943, to the late Floyd and Josephine (Nelson) Furseth. Lee grew up in Cooksville, WI, on a farm where he spent time with many cousins.
He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1961. Lee worked for over 40 years at Lein Oil Company in Janesville, retiring in 2011. After retirement, he volunteered at Agrace in Janesville.
He played baseball in Albion and Edgerton, and coached Little League baseball. He enjoyed being outside soaking up the sun, biking, jogging and was an avid golfer. Lee was a huge Wisconsin sports fan. He cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a very loving, kind family man.
Lee is survived by two children, a daughter, DeAnne Furseth, and a son, Terry (Liane) Furseth, both of Delavan; grandchildren: Keiya (Cassandra) Square of Lake Geneva, Amber Square of Delavan, Caleb (Jessica) Square of Darien, Erik (Brooklyn) Furseth of Delavan and Laura (Brian) Kawecki of Mt Laurel, NJ; great-grandchildren: Camren and Carsyn Square, Desiree Green, Savanna Kroncke, Zander Durham, Tristan and Jaxon Square. Lee is preceded in death by his parents. His father, Floyd Furseth - killed in WWII in Sicily; mother, Josephine (Nelson) Furseth of Stoughton; and a son, Thomas Lee Furseth.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at NOON on Monday at Lutheran East Cemetery in Stoughton. MONROE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
A kind man who loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Furseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.