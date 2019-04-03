February 10, 1929 - April 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- LeRoy F. Gehrke, age 90, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Platteville on February 10, 1929, the son of Reno and Pauline (Graf) Gehrke. He married his sweetheart, Nancy Jones, in Evansville in 1948. LeRoy worked in the skilled trades at General Motors until his retirement after 44 years of service.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children: Gloria (Frank) Graves, Jeffrey (Lynn) Gehrke, and Jane (Ronald) Ennocenti; seven grandchildren: Brad (Lourdes) Graves, Kelly Bennett, Joel (Meaghan) Graves, Krista (Gary) Orr, Kevin Ennocenti, Stephanie Gehrke, and Josh Gehrke; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, Frank.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at ITALIAN HOUSE. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com