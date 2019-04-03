LeRoy F. Gehrke

February 10, 1929 - April 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- LeRoy F. Gehrke, age 90, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Platteville on February 10, 1929, the son of Reno and Pauline (Graf) Gehrke. He married his sweetheart, Nancy Jones, in Evansville in 1948. LeRoy worked in the skilled trades at General Motors until his retirement after 44 years of service.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children: Gloria (Frank) Graves, Jeffrey (Lynn) Gehrke, and Jane (Ronald) Ennocenti; seven grandchildren: Brad (Lourdes) Graves, Kelly Bennett, Joel (Meaghan) Graves, Krista (Gary) Orr, Kevin Ennocenti, Stephanie Gehrke, and Josh Gehrke; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, Frank.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at ITALIAN HOUSE. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.