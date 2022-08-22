Fort Atkinson, WI - LeRoy F. Day age 86 , passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, WI.
Leroy was born on February 26, 1936 to Francis and Genevieve (Byerly) Day in Cherokee, Iowa. He married Jean Day in 1975. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Fort Atkinson. He worked on the assembly line for Beatrice Foods Co. LeRoy enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an avid bowler and liked traveling. He enjoyed the company of his pets; dogs and cats.
LeRoy is survived by his daughter Katherine (Gregory) Tollefson of Fort Atkinson and son David (Joleen) Day of Illinois; brothers Jay Day of Arkansas, and James Day of Delavan, WI.; Grandchildren Jacob, Jason Victoria, and Danielle; greatgrandchildren Elgin and Chloe. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean, daughter Christine, brothers Donald and Richard Day.
Per his wishes there will be no services at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. He will be laid to rest in Otter Creek Cemetery in Milton, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.