May 1, 1950 - July 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- LeRoy E. Punzel, age 69, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on May 1, 1950, the son of Edward and Ella (Kreger) Punzel. After graduating from Craig High School in 1968, LeRoy proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He married his loving wife and friend, Kerry (Smithback) Punzel on May 18, 1996 at the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens. LeRoy worked for General Motors Company as a Quality Control Inspector, retiring in 2000. His heart was big, his sense of humor was contagious, and he even loved to give himself the occasional "high five" when he cracked a good joke. LeRoy liked his music, he loved dancing, and fiercely supported the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He loved his routine road trips with Kerry to different restaurants, near and far, for the past 31 years. LeRoy was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor, and hunting buddy, and we will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Kerry; daughters, Carmen Schober and Kelly (Ricky) Morris; his beloved grandchildren: Jordan and Jayda Schober, Delaney, Ireland and Molly Morris, Dawson and Sam Hughes; siblings: Alice (Ron) Schindler, Marge Wendland, Mary Wentland, Roger (Lil) Punzel; sisters-in-law: Elaine Punzel, Rita Punzel and Kelly Smithback (Larry Kramer); brother-in-law, Kevin Smithback; and his two favorite huntin' buddies, Shane Williams and Rodney Punzel; and many extended family members; friends; and wonderful neighbors. LeRoy is predeceased by his parents; and eight siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service at the Funeral Home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thank you to the nursing staff in the special care unit and ICU at Mercy Hospital, for taking such good care of my husband. You are all angels.