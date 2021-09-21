Janesville, WI - Leroy Derhammer, age 83, passed away at an assisted living facility near Janesville on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of Sadie and Bill Derhammer. After high school, he served in the Army. On October 15, 1955, he married Roberta Cox and they began their 66 years of marriage together. He worked a variety of jobs as a young man, eventually leading to his career as a regional director with Kable News. He loved to travel, visit with and entertain his colleagues, friends, and family. He was known to get a room full of people roaring with laughter while having dinner or playing cards. He was a social butterfly who quickly made strangers into friends.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Roberta; son, Scott Derhammer; granddaughters: Danielle (Eric) Saltz, Heidi (Derrick Golz) Derhammer, and Elizabeth Derhammer; grandsons, Eric (Alexandra) Derhammer, and Benjamin Derhammer; great grandchildren, Lucas and Brandon Saltz; sister in law, Pat Brandtjen; nephews, Rick Brandtjen and Brett Brandtjen; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving son, Todd Derhammer.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
