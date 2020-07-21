September 28, 1933 - July 17, 2020
Harvard, IL -- Leroy C. Walter was born September 28, 1933 in Mauston, WI, to Clifford D. and Vera (Sonnenberg) Walter. He passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Harvard. Leroy proudly served in the Army from 1954-56. He raised pigs while working at Arnold Engineering in Marengo, IL, until he retired after 30+ years. Then he then started driving semi for A & H Trucking hauling milk, which he truly loved. Deer hunting was something he looked forward to every fall. He loved going to the fairs to watch his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids show their animals. With family get-togethers, sharing stories of yesteryear and plenty of laughs would be shared by all.
Leroy is survived by his children: Kevin (Bobbie) Walter, Kerry (Shirley) Walter, and Kathleen Walter; grandchildren: Bradley (Shannon), Kelly, Brandon, Kyle, Galen, Eric, and Eddy; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Ethan, Katey, Ethan, and Riley; brother, Byron Walter; sisters, Bonnie Hooker and Edith Burkhalter; sisters-in-law, Judy Walter and Erma Erckfritz; brother-in-law Ray (Mona) Ennis; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean A. (Ennis), whom he married on January 20, 1954 in Wonewoc, WI; brother, Lyle Walter; sister, Bernadine (Don) Vodak; brothers-in-law: Buddy Hooker, Hugh Hepp, and Bud Berkhalter.
Services were private; burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Harvard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the VetsRoll.org, c/o Finnegans' RV, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171