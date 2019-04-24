March 30, 1949 - April 12, 2019

Waunakee, WI -- Leonard (Tony) Krauss, Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Medford, WI, the son of Leonard and Evelyn Krauss. Tony had many careers, but he especially enjoyed his work building Harvestore Silos and creating wood crafted product displays for stores. After having to leave school early, Tony was always proud of returning to earn his GED. He met his wife, Joyce, while cruising on the strip in Janesville as a teen, and they shared 51 years together as husband and wife. Tony loved riding his motorcycle, target shooting, fishing, watching stock car racing and the Packers, and took great pride in his grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Tony is survived by his wife, Joyce; mother, Evelyn; children: Anthony, Timothy (Kayla), and Rachel (Corey) Guralski; grandchildren: Aleesha, Timothy, Gwendolyn, Gabriel, and Gibson; siblings: Sandi (Randy) Gulley, Pauline (Tim) Hudson, and Steve; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; and siblings, Randy and Sue Ellen Kilcoyne.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S. Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI.